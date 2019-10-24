By PHILIP MUYANGA

The family of slain Mombasa tycoon Shahid Pervez Bhutt, who owned Modern Coast Express Ltd, is still battling for control of his Sh5 billion estate five years after his death.

The bus company was founded in 2007, with operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The late businessman owned over 200 motor vehicles, mostly luxury buses under his bus company, which is still operational. According to court documents, Mr Bhutt had before his death concluded the acquisition of another 29 motor vehicles.

Bhutt’s business empire was partly set up in tax havens, including the island of Jersey.

STEADY HAND

An astute and hard-working businessman who managed his business empire with a keen eye and steady hand, the tycoon was gunned down on July 11, 2014 in Changamwe area, Mombasa. A month before his death, Mr Bhutt had appeared in court for the hearing of a terror-related case around funding and radicalisation of Muslim youths in Mombasa.

He had been charged in 2013 with incitement to violence and funding terrorism activities.

Two months after his death, one of his two widows, Regine Bhutt, filed a succession case at the High Court in Mombasa, in which she named the deceased’s son, Haroon Bhutt and his mother Akhtar Bhutt, the tycoon’s first wife, as interested parties.

The assets listed in the petition by the widow include shares in the family businesses Modern Coast Express Limited, Vantage Road Transporters, Blue Bell Properties and several parcels of land.

In her suit papers filed in 2014, Mrs Bhutt argues that she and her two children are legal dependants and beneficiaries of the deceased’s estate and are thus entitled to the grant of letters of administration.

PETITION

“The petitioners are in the process of petitioning for letters of administration intestate in their joint names,” reads part of the petition.

According to the suit documents, Ms Regine is seeking an order to be issued to financial institutions to furnish her with statements of accounts of the deceased for purposes of taking an inventory of his assets.

She also wants to be paid Sh1.5 million monthly from bank accounts, incomes and profits of Modern Coast Express Limited and Vantage Road Transporters Limited for upkeep and maintenance.

According to the suit, Ms Regine, who filed the succession case together with her mother on behalf of her two children, is seeking to be paid Sh1.05 million each year from the two companies to pay her children’s school fees.

The petitioners are also seeking an order prohibiting Mr Haroon and his mother Ms Akhtar from drawing money from various accounts and selling, transferring, disposing of, leasing and dealing in several plots.

DEPENDANTS

Ms Regine and her mother had said they would administer all the estates of the deceased, which by law are managed by his personal representatives for use and benefit of his dependants.

The two widows and the son of the slain Mombasa tycoon were appointed as interim administrators of the estate of the deceased.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Njoki Mwangi and Patrick Otieno directed the parties to file their affidavits and written submissions within 30 days. It is the second bench to be constituted to hear the succession dispute.

The judges ruled that the case will proceed to hearing through affidavit evidence and written submissions, which will be highlighted by the parties.

However, through lawyer Charles Agwara, Ms Akhtar and her son told the court that it would be better to have oral submissions for the case to be tested.

“We apply for leave to appeal those directions,” said Mr Agwara, adding that the application for leave to appeal had been made in good faith. Mr Agwara said the number of affidavits were in excess of 18, whose facts as they are (in the affidavits) are largely contested, hence the need for oral submissions.

Mr Agwara sought to allay fears that the estate might have been interfered with, telling the court that the estate of the deceased is still intact.

“With the vigilance of my colleagues (Ms Regine’s lawyers), the estate cannot go to waste,” said Mr Agwara.

DEPRECIATING

Through lawyers Peter Kaluma and George Miyare, Ms Regine argues that the letters of administration have been issued with the participation of the interested parties. Mr Kaluma argues that what remains is the distribution of the estate to the dependants since it (estate) consists of assets in companies, hence a matter of legal interpretation.

He accused the interested parties of having no motivation to proceed to the conclusion of the case, saying since the death of the deceased, they continue to solely control and administer the estate.

“The nature of the estate includes buses and vehicles, which are depreciating in value, and if delay is permitted, there will be no estate to distribute,” said Mr Kaluma, adding that they would comply with the court’s direction.