A primary school teacher is pleading with charitable organisations to give underwear to schoolboys just like girls are given sanitary towels.

This is after it emerged that some of them are needy children who cannot buy them hence wear shorts only.

Ann Mugo, a teacher at Kashani Primary School in Kisauni, said some of the boys attend school without the essential clothing, thus the need for the organisations to donate the underwear.

"We are grateful that the girls are being given sanitary towels. But if these organisations also supply boys with underwear, then they will have assisted those who cannot afford to buy them. Some of them are grownups and have ID cards," said Ms Mugo.

She was speaking after an NGO distributed sanitary materials to about 300 primary and secondary school girls.

The teenage girls were also given menstrual cups.

The cups are an alternative to sanitary towels and can be reused, giving advantage to poor girls and allowing them to stay in school.

"This will not only help the girls to save money because their parents have fees to pay but it is also eco-friendly since it can be reused," said Ms Grace Odemba, the CEO of Okoa Sasa, a girls’ rescue centre.

She added that many girls had been missing school with some being impregnated because of lacking sanitary towels.

The girls, majority of whom were seeing the menstrual cup for the first time, were directed on how to use them.

"It might be new for them but we will educate them and we hope that with time they will get used to them," she said.

Ms Odemba said the cups have a lifespan of 12 years and the girls will use them until they complete their studies.