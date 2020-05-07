By MOHAMED AHMED

A week after Peninah Bahati Kitsao received aid to save her children from dying of hunger, the widow from Kisauni, Mombasa County, has lost her last born child.

Ms Kitsao's four-month-old baby, Mary Kaingu, died on Thursday morning after having a fever for three days.

“She developed a fever that saw her admitted on Monday," Ms Kitsao's first born Saumu Kaingu said.

"She was to be discharged on Wednesday as she had improved, only to die today,” the 24-year-old said.

The family immediately made arrangements to collect the body from Coast General Hospital, where the child was treated, for the burial.

BOILING STONES

Ms Kitsao, whose husband was killed by a criminal gang a few months ago, has been struggling to find food for her children since then.

Her situation worsened as the Covid-19 pandemic meant she could no longer find the menial jobs she relied on to fend for her family.

A few days ago, the media highlighted her predicament of boiling stones to make it seem to her children that she was preparing a meal for them as she had nothing.

She then received monetary and food donations from the Kenya Red Cross Society, Mombasa County and other well-wishers.

GRATITUDE

A tearful Ms Kitsao thanked the well-wishers and promised to use the money and donations to improve her family's living standards.

"I am lost for words. I am grateful for this help. Surely I couldn't have received this kind of help without God, who made it possible for the media to highlight my plight. I now have enough food for my children," she said while holding Mary in her arms, when the well-wishers visited her at the time.