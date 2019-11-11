By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author

The refurbished Mama Ngina Waterfront park in Mombasa may soon have a new name if local residents have their way.

Mombasa residents and civil society groups have petitioned the county assembly to have the park renamed to reflect the historical and cultural heritage of the costal town.

Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) Chairman Khelif Khalifa said the name should be changed from Mama Ngina to Mekatilili wa Menza, Mzimli Waterfront or simply Mombasa Waterfront.

It was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta during this year’s Mashujaa Day.

The petition was submitted to the County Assembly Clerk Salim Juma on Friday.

PETITION

Advertisement

Mr Juma said he will submit the petition to the Speaker for consideration.

"We hope to hand it over to the Speaker next week on Monday," he said.

In the petition, the locals backed by Muhuri, Okoa Mombasa Coalition and other groups want to be involved in the renaming of the park in accordance with their constitutional right to manage local resources.

The 26-acre park that overlooks the Kilindini channel was refurbished at a cost of Sh460 million, including landscaping, paving with concrete blocks, construction of an amphitheatre, establishment of the Kilindini Cultural Centre, building of ablution blocks and two main gates.