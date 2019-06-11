By MOHAMED AHMED

A 21-year-old woman has died after a lorry lost its brakes and hit the house she was sleeping in in Mikindani, Mombasa County.

The woman was with her husband and their three-year-old baby who were both seriously injured when the incident happened on Tuesday morning.

The injured were rushed to the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) for treatment.

The breaks of the lorry failed as it drove up a steep road while carrying building sand.

Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara told Nation that the lorry reversed and hit the house where the family was sleeping.

“The incident happened at around 8am when the family was still asleep. The lorry was taking the sand to a construction site near the house of the victims,” said Mr Ipara.

He said the lorry’s driver was arrested as investigations begun.

“Our officers from the Traffic Department have started their probe to establish the status of the lorry which has been towed to our police station in the sub-county,” said the police boss.