The body of a man reported missing after a boat capsized at Tudor Creek in Mombasa County has been found.

Residents on Sunday found Samuel Tsui's body near the shores, following a search that began shortly after the accident on Friday night.

Nine people survived the accident took place at Ganaola in Jomvu Sub-county.

Jomvu deputy police commander Jashon Polloh said police were alerted as soon as the body was found at about 8am.

He told the Nation by phone that police took it to a nearby mortuary.

Those who survived the accident were five men, three women and a three-year-old boy.

The passengers were travelling from Mombasa to Maunguja Voroni in Kilifi County, when the incident occurred due to rough tides.

On Saturday, police in Mombasa collected a man's body from the shores near the fish market in Old Town.