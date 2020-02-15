By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

Kenya Navy personnel are searching for the body of a man believed to have died at the Tudor Creek in Mombasa on Friday night, when a boat he was in capsized.

Five men, three women and a three-year-old boy survived the incident at about 10pm, which occurred as they travelled from Mombasa to Maunguja Voroni in Kilifi County.

The accident took place at Ganaola in Jomvu Sub-county, Mombasa.

The missing person was identified as 32 year-old Samwel Tsui, an employee of Mabati Rolling Mills in Miritini.

His sister, Agnes Mkare, said a caller informed her of the incident at around 1am.

Ms Mkare said she and Mr Tsui, a father of four children, spoke moments before the journey.

Advertisement

STRONG WAVES

Purity Mrabai, one of the survivors and a mother of two, said she was heading to a relative's burial with her three-year-old son.

“About 50 meters into our journey, the waves started hitting the boat and within seconds we found ourselves in the water,” she said.

Ms Mrabai said she prayed while holding tightly onto the boat until they were rescued by people who know how to swim.

Mohamed Malanga, 25, another survivor, also said rough tides caused the boat to capsize.

ANOTHER BODY

Earlier on Saturday, police in Mombasa collected a man's body from the shores near the fish market in Old Town.

Mombasa Urban Sub-County Police Commander Eliud Monari said the body was found at about 10am.

“It looks like he drowned at a different location. The body has no physical marks," he said, adding the victim had not been identified.