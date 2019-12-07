Man who drowned at Likoni identified
Saturday December 7 2019
The man who drowned in the Indian Ocean early Saturday has been formally identified.
Police named the man as 46-year-old John Mutinda.
The victim's wife Ruth Mueni was at the scene when Kenya Navy divers retrieved the body from the ocean.
Mutinda's Saloon car plunged into the ocean at the Likoni crossing on Saturday around 4.20am as he drove on the ramp.
A multi-agency team consisting of personnel from the Kenya Ferry Service personnel, Kenya Navy and Coast Guard Services pulled out the vehicle from the ocean at noon.
In a statement issued early Saturday morning Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) said that the driver of the vehicle drove at high speed after purchasing a ticket and plunged into the water.
Emergency personnel responded quickly and by 9am, the body of the victim was retrieved.
The body was taken to Coast Provincial General Hospital mortuary.
Efforts are currently underway to retrieve the vehicle.