Man who drowned at Likoni identified

By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

The man who drowned in the Indian Ocean early Saturday has been formally identified.

Police named the man as 46-year-old John Mutinda.

The victim's wife Ruth Mueni was at the scene when Kenya Navy divers retrieved the body from the ocean.

Mutinda's Saloon car plunged into the ocean at the Likoni crossing on Saturday around 4.20am as he drove on the ramp.

A multi-agency team consisting of personnel from the Kenya Ferry Service personnel, Kenya Navy and Coast Guard Services pulled out the vehicle from the ocean at noon.

The Saloon car was retrieved from the ocean Saturday at 12pm. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertisement

In a statement issued early Saturday morning Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) said that the driver of the vehicle drove at high speed after purchasing a ticket and plunged into the water.

PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Emergency personnel responded quickly and by 9am, the body of the victim was retrieved.

PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

The body was taken to Coast Provincial General Hospital mortuary.

PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI |NATION MEDIA GROUP