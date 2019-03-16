The girls are being held at Nyali Police Station after recording statements in Kisauni.

By WINNIE ATIENO

Three Standard Eight pupils who were allegedly abducted by a boda boda rider on Wednesday evening have been found safe and alive in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

The pupils were found loitering in the streets by boda boda operators in Kilifi.

They later surrendered to Kilifi Police Station.

The three girls, two boarders and a day scholar, at Rise and Shine Primary School were taken from the boarding institution in Nyali by a boda boda rider on Wednesday.

Kisauni Sub County OCPD Christopher Limo said the three minors surrendered at midday.

“They surrendered to police station after we circulated their names. During the interrogation, they revealed that the boda boda rider was hosting them and he searched three boyfriends for each one of the minors,” Mr Limo said during the grilling at Dog Section in Kisauni.

The Kisauni police boss said on Monday the boda boda rider Mr Wilson Katana, 21, will be charged abduction.

“The girls will also be taken to court and charged, because they need care and protection. Their parents have ‘neglected’ their responsibilities. They are in need of care and protection,” Mr Limo said.Detectives are also probing the school to establish how the two boarders ‘escaped’ from the school.

“We are investigating whose mistake it is because one is a day scholar and two are day boarders. But the biggest mistake is with the pupils who ran away from school. They need care and protection,” Mr Limo insisted.

He said the court will decide on the matter. The girls will undergo a medical examination to establish if they were sexually abused.

The distraught girls were crying during the interrogation as they were reunited with their families.

“We were called by the school to be informed my nieces had gone missing. We started searching for them and Saturday midday I was called to go to the police station to confirm if they are my sisters’ children. I don’t know how they escaped form the school,” a relative said at Dog Section in Kisauni.

She said the girls went missing while in their uniforms but they were found in civilian clothing.

“I talked to them and they told me the men undressed them and took them to Mavueni. They are traumatised,” an aunt of the cousins said.

“He could be a pimp linking school girls with men. This is so sad,” said a police privy to the investigations.

The girls are being held at Nyali Police Station after recording statements in Kisauni.

The suspected abductor was arrested by parents on Friday night.