By SIAGO CECE

More by this Author

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has clarified that the suspension of buses belonging to Modern Coast Bus Express has not been lifted.

This follows an announcement by the bus company early on Tuesday that the ban had been lifted.

In a statement, NTSA denied claims that the government had lifted the ban suspending Modern Coast from operating countrywide.

“This is to notify members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express has not been lifted,” said NTSA Head of Communication Dido Guyatu.

LICENCE REVOKED

NTSA revoked the company’s licence after two of its buses collided at Kiongwani near Salama market along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, leaving seven people dead and 60 others injured.

Advertisement

As the ban holds, confused travellers are visiting the company’s Mombasa offices in Mwembe Tayari seeking answers from the staff.

This is after the bus company on Tuesday morning said that it would resume its services later in the day, claiming that it had been given permission to do so by NTSA.

“We are pleased to inform all our passengers that we have received permission from NTSA to resume normal bus services from 1 pm today, December 17, 2019,” the company said on Twitter.

But it later emerged that NTSA had now allowed the Modern Coast buses back on the road.

TEXT MESSAGES

Many of those who had made bookings before the ban was effected said they had personally received text messages from the company informing them that their services would resume.

“I was texted this morning and informed that the bus would leave today at 1 pm. I had booked today and I was to travel to Nairobi,” said a customer on Tuesday.

About 100 frustrated travellers stormed the company’s offices demanding answers.

Employees had to seek help from police officers who intervened as angry travellers demanded a refund of their money.

The frustrated travellers said they wanted to use the refunds to book for travel with other bus companies.

Kevin Ayoro, who was planning to travel to Bondo in Siaya County on Tuesday at 3 pm, said he had already found an alternative means of transport and expected that Modern Coast bus company would later refund his money.

VOUCHER

“I have tried talking to them but they have only given me a voucher number. They have told me that the only way I can get my cash back is to find a buyer for my ticket,” he said.

Many travellers are yet to receive their refunds despite the company having earlier promised to send the money via M-Pesa.

Drucilla Kemunto, who had planned to travel to Kisii last week, said the company has been giving misleading information.

At the same time, an employee of the company told the Nation that all travellers who had made earlier bookings would only get a refund through voucher numbers and not cash.

The travellers will then either redeem the voucher and get another ticket or sell it to another willing traveller.