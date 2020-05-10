By WINNIE ATIENO

Police in Jomvu Sub County have arrested a bishop and a pastor who were found conducting a Sunday service at the Healing and Restoration Ministry church in Mikindani. However, more than 20 worshippers escaped police dragnet.

In March, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned all public gatherings including in places of worship in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Jomvu Sub County Police Commander James Mutua said they got information from the public about an ongoing church service in Mikindani.

“We found the bishop and his pastor presiding over a church service. However, the faithful escaped immediately the police entered the place of worship, the bishop and his pastor will be arraigned on Monday," said the Jomvu police boss.

Mr Mutua said police will enhance patrol to enforce a ban on all public gatherings.

Christian and Muslim religious leaders have appealed with the government to lift the ban on social gatherings.

Some religious leaders have been defying the government’s directive on gatherings with a number of churches directing their members to follow online services as the country puts in place strict measures to control the spread of the coronavirus which has so far affected 672 Kenyans and killed 32 others.