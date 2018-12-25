Mombasa boda bodas banned after 8pm

By MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Mombasa have banned boda bodas from operating in residential areas past 8pm to tame crime.

Coast regional police commander Noah Mwivanda said the ban will affect Likoni, Kisauni and parts of Mombasa Island.

Speaking during a press briefing at the police headquarters in Mombasa on Monday, Mr Mwivanda said the ban will end on January 1.

The police made the move after gunmen killed four people and injured three others in a robbery incident in Majaoni, Kisauni over the weekend.

The gunmen had attacked an M-Pesa shopkeeper on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

A witness said the two attackers escaped using a motorcycle.