BRIAN OCHARO

Courts in Mombasa on Monday conducted proceedings at the Central Police Station as lawyers, litigants and Judiciary staff stayed away from their workstations due to fears of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus).

The usually congested court corridors remained deserted, with only security guards and a few judicial staff seen attending to urgent matters.

The Mombasa station, which also serves the Shanzu court, was on lockdown on Monday, with movement in and out of premises restricted. Most of those who had come to follow up on their cases were turned away while the few who were allowed in had to wash their hands with soap and rinse them with water before entering the court.

NO SANITISERS

Acting head of the Mombasa station Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti said they had opted to use soap and water due to unavailability of sanitisers.

Briefing the media in her chambers, the magistrate said that the courts will only handle serious cases in line with a directive issued by Chief Justice David Maraga.

She also announced that minor cases such as traffic offences will be differed for two weeks and others will be dealt with at the police stations where they are reported.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, the magistrate announced that the courts will review bond terms for those in remand in order to decongest prisons. This will, however, apply to offences that do not attract harsh penalties.

TESTING FOR REMANDEES

“Those who will not afford bond even after the review will be taken to hospital for testing to confirm if they are coronavirus free before they are remanded,” the magistrate said.

She also announced that new remandees will undergo tests before they are allowed into prisons or police stations.