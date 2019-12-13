In the suicide note, he thanked doctors, friends and neighbours whom he said had been there for him.

By MOHAMED AHMED

A man committed suicide Friday in Likoni, Mombasa, after his family allegedly failed to give him Sh500 he had requested for a medical test.

Mr Kevin Majiwa, 37 hanged himself at his home in Zamzam area and left a six-page suicide note explaining how his family had neglected him over the period he had been sick.

In the suicide note found in his room, Majiwa alleged his family declined to give him Sh500 for a haemogram test. He also blamed his siblings for neglecting him. In the note, he thanked doctors, friends and neighbours whom he said had been there for him.

Likoni Sub County Police Commander Jane Munywoki said they had launched investigations into the matter.