By ANTHONY KITIMO

A pastor in Mombasa County stunned faithful when he slit his own throat and died after stabbing his wife several times during a service on Sunday.

Mr Elisha Misiko was the pastor of Ground for God's Gospel Ministries at Chembani in Bamburi.

Village elder Mtengo Amuri said they suspected that pastor Misiko's attack on his wife, Ms Ann Mghoi, followed a wrangle over leadership.

"The two have been running the church for more than eight years but in the last few months, they have differed over management," said Mr Amuri.

"The husband moved stealthily on the pulpit towards his wife and stabbed her in the back. When he tried to slit her throat, she blocked him, injuring her hand."

Mr Amuri said Ms Mghoi was rescued by worshippers, who rushed her to hospital, and that it was at this point that Mr Misiko took his own life.

POLICE REPORT

Kisauni Sub-county Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the woman was stabbed in the back, hand and stomach.

"A number of people have recorded statements. We can confirm the incident was due to the wife trying to edge the husband out of the church, which he struggled to build.," he said.

Mr Kiragu reported that the pastor died at the church and that the body was taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.

Ms Mghoi was taken to the same hospital but died at about 1pm , he said.