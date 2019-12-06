By MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Mombasa are holding four suspected members of the notorious Wakali Kwanza gang.

A 17-year-old girl is among the four suspects who were arrested in Kizingo area in Mombasa Island.

The other suspects have been identified as 23-years-old, Nicholas Guku, Ngare, Salim Bakari, 24 and Stephen Otende, 20.

WAKALI KWANZA

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on its official Twitter handle that the four were found with five machetes, knives and bhang.

The arrests come four days after two suspected members of the knife-wielding gangs were killed in the county.

One was killed by the police in Kisauni where the Wakali Kwanza gang operates while another lynched in Likoni.

The one killed by the police was said to be a member of the notorious gang which has been terrorising residents in the area.

CRIMINAL GANGS

In the last two weeks, Kisauni Police Commander Julius Kiragu said at least 25 members of the criminal gangs have been arrested in the constituency alone.

Recently, another suspected new gang identified as 86 Battalion emerged and attacked people in Kisauni and Nyali sub counties.