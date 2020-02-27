By MOHAMED AHMED

Tension is high in Mishomoroni in the notorious Kisauni sub county, Mombasa after five machete wielding-criminals were killed.

They were killed Wednesday evening after they went on a rampage that saw them indiscriminately attack and injure at least seven people.

Some of the victims, who suffered deep cuts, were rushed to a hospital in Vikwatani.

Three of the suspects were killed by an angry mob and two others shot by police responding to the scene in Mlango Saba area.

Kisauni sub county police commander Julius Kiragu said several machetes were recovered during the operation to pursue the suspects.

"We have some who crossed the ocean as we pursued them, but five were killed. Our officers are still on the ground pursuing the others," said Mr Kiragu.

The attackers had gone into a stealing spree starting in Junda area where they had gone to bury one of their members who was killed on Tuesday after he was caught stealing.

After the burial, the gang of 20 youth, armed with machetes, started attacking anyone and everyone they found.

The gang which had masks caused chaos in Mishomoroni and forced traders to shut their businesses.

Ms Elizabeth Atieno, a fish vendor, was robbed off her fish stock by the gang.

"I left my business and ran for dear life. They were in a large group and demanded that I leave the business. They took all the fish," said Ms Atieno.

Ms Mgeni Mbega, another vendor was also attacked, but not injured, by the gang.

Mr Abraham Gaga, a village elder, said two of his neighbours were among those attacked by the gang.