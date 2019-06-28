By DIANA MUTHEU

Anyone who has visited Ndia Kuu, a street in Old Town lined with curio shops, cannot miss the imposing Ali’s Curio Market.

The building, which served as the first police station in Mombasa, was put up in 1898 and was run by the British.

It was established at the particular location because at the time, the Old Town was the most populated area on Mombasa Island.

From a police station, it was first converted into a bar, known as Nazareth Bar, before finally becoming a curio shop.

The building also hosted several major companies such as Antwerp East Africa Trading Company and General Merchants in 1904.

The building’s use as a police station was convenient, since taking suspects was easy, with the law court just 50 metres away. Those found guilty were taken to Fort Jesus, which served as a prison. This area became known as ‘The Crime Triangle’.

The walls of the building are made of coral rock of different sizes bound with lime, earth and mortar, which were faced with lime plaster and whitewash.

This combination of Swahili and European elements is evident in the architecture of many buildings in Mombasa.

The building has withstood the vagaries of weather, despite undergoing no renovation for the last 30 years. The roof is old, rusty and crumbling in some sections, and huge plants protruding from the walls have caused massive cracks.

The typical feature of this architecture is the veranda, which goes round the building. It creates shade on all the walls and allows air to enter the building.

It adds to the aesthetic harmony of the facade, with its Swahili carved brackets, round-topped windows neatly glazed and shuttered, and the pitched roofs, decorated with gable windows and scalloped woodwork. All this needs revamping to restore the lost glory of this iconic building.

In 1990, a third floor was added to the building, and the balcony was removed.

However, a document by the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) seen by the Nation indicated that the modification had spoilt the environment at the entrance to the Old Town by using non-traditional materials (cement and plaster).

A recent visit to the curio shop indicated that it has not operated in a long time. The door was dusty and faded and the metal grille just as dusty, and rusty. But despite all this, it is still clear that it was once majestic, with doors similar to those at Fort Jesus.

“The building has been deserted for a very long time. I’ve been working near it for a long time but have seen no one entering it. We only read the list of what the shop used to offer when we pass by. We’re waiting for it to fall,” an Old Town trader said.

Ali’s Curio Market has changed hands a number of times.

“The building has now been sold to a businessman in the city. He wants to renovate and turn it into a hotel. It’s called Ali’s Curio Market because the owners turned it into a curio shop,” said Dr Kalandar Khan, the coordinator of Coastal Research Unit (CRU).

It’s not too badly damaged, and can be brought back to shape. “It’s still a grade one building that can be renovated and modified but has to maintain its Old Town culture.”

According to NMK, the building cannot demolished. This is mainly to protect its cultural heritage and historical significance.