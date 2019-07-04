Mombasa teacher on sodomy charges denied bond

The case will be mentioned on July 5.

By BRIAN OCHARO

A primary school teacher accused of sodomising two pupils during a private tuition has been detained until the minors give their evidence.

Mr Elphas Mukangali will remain in remand after the court dismissed his bond application on grounds he is likely to interfere with the minors if he is freed.

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Rabera argued that since the suspect has close relations with the minors, he can easily influence them not to testify against him.

“The suspect will remain in custody until the evidence of the two minors are taken. The court concurs with the prosecution’s argument that the suspect is likely to interfere with the minors,” Mr Rabera said.

The magistrate also noted that it was necessary that the suspect be kept away from the public for his own safety for fear that the victim’s parents and relatives may attack him.

Mr Mukangali has pleaded not guilty to two offences of molesting the two boys.

The prosecution said the suspect was tasked with providing private tuition to the minors when he allegedly committed the offence.

According to the police, the suspect used to coach the pupils after school hours.

The suspect is accused of committing the offence on April 26, this year at Kizingo area in Mombasa.

The management of the private school has however denied that the suspect is their employee.

Before changing his mind, the suspect had pleaded guilty to the charges and defended himself claiming he rubbed the pupils’ buttocks accidently while punishing them.

Mr Mukangali told the court that the minors had not done their assignments so he decided to cane them but accidentally rubbed their buttocks.