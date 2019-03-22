Mombasa trader arrested with 15kg of heroin

Police said the suspect has been detained at the Central Police Station awaiting arraignment on Monday.

By MOHAMED AHMED

A Mombasa businessman has been arrested after police found 1kg of heroin worth at least Sh1.5 million in his car.

Mombasa Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Washington Njiru said Mr Abdulmajid Mselem had concealed the drugs in his new car on Friday.

"The drug was wrapped in a polythene bag as he was preparing to make a delivery to his chain of distributors," reads a police report obtained by the Nation.