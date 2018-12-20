By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

The Shanzu Court in Mombasa on Thursday declined to release on bond, a woman accused of selling her baby.

Baby Consolata Wamboi was found early in December, days after she was reported missing. She was eight months old at the time.

REPORT

Three suspects - mother Joyce Wairimu, Margaret Kihiko and grandmother Susan Nyambura - were later arrested amid investigations.

They faced Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache last Friday, when Ms Nyambura was released on a bond of Sh20,000.

Ms Nyambura, who had earlier been charged with kidnapping a child. was ordered to report to court whenever the case is mentioned, failure of which she will be re-arrested.

Related Content Missing Mombasa baby found, mother arrested

Ms Wairimu and Ms Kihiko were denied release despite pleas by their lawyer Jared Magolo.

The State counsel objected, saying the report by the children’s officer was not ready.

The court therefore remanded the two to Shimo La Tewa prison until December 27.

FATHER

Mr Samuel Kinuthia, who earlier claimed in court that he was the baby's father, arrested and charged for lying and child theft.

Mr Magolo said he should be given a corporal punishment for interfering with the family and claiming to be the child's father.

In her ruling, Ms Mochache indicated that the child was traumatized and that her pain outweighed her mother's right to be released.

“We are yet to find out who the father is through DNA tests. It seems nobody can be trusted with the child's care," she said.

Mr Peter Kairu, the mother's husband, pleaded with the court to release her, saying their other children were asking many questions.

The magistrate said, however, ""No, let her stay with us until next year February. She is not to be trusted. If she was capable of selling baby Consolata, what of the rest?”