Retired businessman Mansoorali Ebrahim, 71, learnt that he had cancer in February 2018.

He shares his experience of dealing with prostate cancer and opens up about the most daring cancer treatments – chemotherapy.

Daily Nation met him at the Mombasa Cancer Centre where he is a member of a support group.

Ebrahim narrated what he has been going through.

DIFFICULTIES URINATING

It all started in February 2018 when he experienced pain and difficulties while urinating. It was then that he decided to seek medical help.

“I met an urologist who advised that I take a biopsy (a medical test where body tissue is removed for examination to check for the presence, cause, or extent of a disease). That was when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. I was shocked when the doctor told me I had cancer and did not want to believe it,” Ebrahim says.

In the same month, he then went for treatment in Mumbai, India where scan results showed that the cancer had spread extensively.

“I immediately got the first chemotherapy in Mumbai.”

On returning to Kenya, Ebrahim was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi where he underwent two more chemotherapy sessions in 21 days.

CHEMOTHERAPY

“After that I came to Mombasa, where I stay and did five more chemo sessions.”

With the chemotherapy, he said he started experiencing several changes on his body.

“First I started to lose my hair. I could not eat very well because I had lost my appetite. I had a lot of stomach acidity problems and diarrhoea too. However, I am grateful because I sustained all that. All this happened between 2018 and 2019,” he adds.

HEALTH IMPROVED

Ebrahim says that despite the mild effects brought by chemotherapy, the treatment has helped to improve his health status.

“I still get Zometa, which is an intravenous drug administered to help with my tingling hands.”

In addition to chemotherapy, Ebrahim has undergone 10 radiation sessions this year as the cancer has spread to his hips and pelvic bones.

“The effects were challenges with diarrhoea; my stomach and intestines were affected. It got to a point where I was severely vomiting and I was admitted to Aga Khan Hospital for a month. I thank God I survived,” he said.

Ebrahim says he has been admitted to hospital several times after feeling unwell.

EFFECTS

“I was told the chemotherapy affects white blood cells, weakening my immune system. Chemotherapy sessions have however improved my health status. I have three children, two boys and a girl. The youngest is male, aged 34 years.”

The cancer patient said that his family, especially his wife, has been very supportive.

“They have been supporting me while checking out on me when I was admitted to hospital. My wife gave me hope.”

Ebrahim notes that it is not easy for a man to go to hospital for test unless he is really sick, and this should not be the case.

SPREAD TO BONES

“When my cancer was discovered, it had already spread to the bones. I regretted why I had not been to hospital earlier. I would like to tell anyone that you should not ignore the symptoms. When you ignore that is when the cancer spreads.”

Ebrahim says that a cancer patient should be brave.

NEVER SAY DIE

“One thing that you should do is to never say die. Cancer is not a death sentence. Normally cancer patients say that they are going to die. I have made it this far.”

He also encourages people suffering from cancer to join support groups as they are a source of strength.