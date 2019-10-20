By MOHAMED AHMED

Security has been beefed up at the Likoni crossing channel with the Kenya Navy soldiers now taking charge.

The navy officers are manning the crossing which is near the Mama Ngina Waterfront where the Mashujaa Day celebrations are being held.

Order was witnessed both on the mainland and island side of the Likoni channel which is usually faced with congestion and chaos caused by irate ferry users.

The presence of the officers who were in military uniform and their faces covered instilled fear among the commuters.

ORDER

“Today, no one will try to do anything stupid,” a commuter was overheard saying while crossing the channel.

The armed Kenya Navy soldiers could be seen controlling commuters and vehicles with ease.

Normally, bouncers manning the Likoni channel ramps are faced with difficulties while dealing with the crowds but it was not the case on Sunday with the navy personnel in charge.

The soldiers were also deployed at Senti Kumi, an area which is directly opposite Mama Ngina Waterfront.

Meanwhile, businesses were also affected as hundreds of traders who usually operate near the Likoni channel were removed.

HAWKERS

Stalls which are usually filled with hawkers were on Sunday empty as the Kenya Navy and National Youth Service personnel took over.

On the Island side, matatus were made to stop approximately 500 metres from the Likoni channel, forcing commuters to walk the long distance before getting transport.

Those who were getting to the Mama Ngina Waterfront for the event were forced to line up and persevere the scorching sun.