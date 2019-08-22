Mr Francis Kazungu from Taita has been sent to take over Likoni sub-county where Mr Joseph Lenkarie has been acting.

Mr Kipchumba Ruto who was in charge of Kisauni has swapped positions with Mathioya Deputy County Commissioner Jamleck Mutembei.

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

The new Mombasa County Police Commander Augustine Nthumbi toured Kisauni, Nyali and Likoni sub counties which are notorious for gang attacks and drug trafficking.

Mr Nthumbi, who is from Uasin Gishu County, was taken round by his predecessor Johnston Ipara.

Speaking to journalists at Likoni Police Station on Wednesday, Mr Ipara said: “We have gone to the all stations and we want to complete our tour by visiting Kisauni and Nyali sub counties. We will have a meeting with all the sub county commanders before I proceed to my new station.”

SWAPPED POSITIONS

This came even as it emerged that deputy county commissioners in the three sub counties have also been replaced.

Mr Kipchumba Ruto, who was in charge of Kisauni, has swapped positions with Mathioya Deputy County Commissioner Jamleck Mutembei.

Nyali Deputy County Commissioner Joshua Marete has been moved to Laikipia North and his position taken by Laikipia Central Deputy County Commissioner Silas Gatobu.

Mr Francis Kazungu from Taita has been sent to take over Likoni sub-county where Mr Joseph Lenkarie has been acting.

Also moved is Mvita Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Mahmoud Salim. Mr Salim, who was deputising county commissioner Evans Achoki, has been moved to Imenti North.

Others who have been moved are 20 assistant county commissioners from Coast. They have been deployed to other regions including Western, Rift Valley, Eastern and Nyanza.

In a letter signed by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, both the sub county and assistant county commissioners are supposed to report to their new stations immediately.

SECURITY

On Thursday, Mr Achoki who has been moved to Marsabit County, handed over to the new county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo.

“I am happy to be here today. I hope you will cooperate as I take over my new job here,” said Mr Kitiyo who will be chairing the county security committee.

Mr Ipara has been sent to Uasin Gishu after working for close to three years in Mombasa.

Last week, he led a search at wanted drug trafficking suspect Ali Punjani's residence.

Coast Regional Police Commander Marcus Ocholla who has been in the region for eight months only has also been transferred.

Reliable police sources revealed to the Nation that the reshuffle was as a result of intensified war on drugs.

WAR ON DRUGS

“Last week's raids have been seen as some hullabaloo because not a single big person was taken to court and charged over the drug-related case,” said a source.

During last week's crackdown, police ransacked Mr Punjani and Bofu Ward Rep Ahmed Salama’s houses. Nothing concrete was found during the raids, leading to the release of Mr Salama.

The recent changes have been influenced by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i visit to the region where he announced of a “painful” war against drug menace and criminal gangs.