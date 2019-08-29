A crisis is looming at the busy Likoni channel following plans by the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) to suspend ferries plying the Mtongwe channel for six months.

More than 10,000 Mtongwe ferry users will be forced to use the Likoni channel where more than 300,000 people cross daily.

The KFS plans to suspend the Mtongwe ferry services for major repairs starting next month.

The works which are expected to start on September 2, will involve repairs of ferry landing platforms, pillars and the gangways on both sides of the channel.

RESUMPTION

This means that the services are expected to resume by March 2020.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa said the repairs will be done at a cost of Sh28 million.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Gowa said KFS plans to undertake the temporary repairs mainly to ensure the safety of users of the channel.

“The last time those pontoons were repaired was in 2013. We wanted to replace them with ramps, but because of some financial challenges and concerns for safety of our users, we have opted for the repairs,” said Mr Gowa.

Earlier, KFS had planned to put up ramps at a cost of Sh600 million which would allow vehicles to use the channel which is now used only by pedestrians.

WASHED AWAY

The Island side pontoon has once been washed away by the Indian Ocean waves in an incident that sparked safety concerns among users and other stakeholders.

The pillars holding the pontoon were overwhelmed by the waves after heavy rains pounded the region.

The incident resulted to the suspension of services by KFS as it worked to restore the pontoon.

The incident happened three months after the Mtongwe ferry services were relaunched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

In 1994, more than 270 people died in Kenya’s worst ferry disaster at Mtongwe.

Following the return of the ferry services at Mtongwe, traders in Likoni Sub-County reported booming business.

MATATUS

On the Island side of the channel, matatu operators have opened up new routes plying from Mtongwe to Bamburi and Kongowea.

“The suspension of the ferry services will cost us big time. This means that businesses will be closed. People will move from the houses that are now occupied,” said Khamis Mbedzo, a resident.

Another resident, Bashir Kufungwa, lamented that they will be forced to deal with congestion at the Likoni channel.

Mr Gowa said they will push to have the repairs completed early to allow the Mtongwe ferry users back to the crossing.

The ferry at the Mtongwe channel starts operating from 5am to 10am in the morning before it breaks for the day and returns for evening operations from 3.30pm to 8.30pm.