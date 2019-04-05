Officials hunt for vehicle smuggling cartels

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

A multi-agency team is probing an international vehicle smuggling syndicate importing vehicles through Mombasa port.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is now seeking international investigation and enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute a cartel behind the global vehicle smuggling syndicate.

CULPRITS

“We are working with other local and international investigation agencies to nab and prosecute the culprits who are behind this international vehicle smuggling syndicate,” Commissioner, Customs and Border Control Kelvin Safari said.

Recently, two high-end vehicles, a Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5, imported through the Mombasa port were seized by officials. The vehicles are believed to have been stolen from the United Kingdom. According to the manifest, the exporter was Kola Solomon from London, UK and the consignee was listed as Namanya Alex of Kampala, Uganda.

In a statement, the authority said the vehicles arrived at the port in a 40-foot container on February, 19 2019 aboard MV Maersk Brooklyn from the UK.

Import documents indicated that the container was carrying one Mercedes Benz A180 and a BMW 125I Sport. When the container was scanned on March 28 images revealed the shapes of the two high end vehicles.