Given the high temperatures in the Coast, the bodies will decompose faster.

The bodies may be found with sea weeds around the fingers and nails.

They may have soil in the respiratory holes including the nose, and ears and the abdomen.

The bodies will have swollen faces, lungs and stomach which will be filled with water.

The skin may be softened due to prolonged exposure to moisture.

Just like skins that have burns the skin becomes slippery and can easily peel off when touched.

The lungs, trachea and windpipe might be soiled and filled with sea weeds.

In case windows in the vehicle were open, the bodies may have been swept away by currents.

Having stayed in water for long, identifying the bodies might be difficult. The bodies can however be identified through DNA tests.