alexa Pathologist: What to expect of Likoni tragedy bodies   - Daily Nation
Pathologist: What to expect of Likoni tragedy bodies  

Monday October 7 2019

FERRY TRAGEDY

Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu. Their bodies have not been retrieved from the Indian Ocean, where their car fell on September 29, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY  

In Summary

  • They may have soil in the respiratory holes including the nose, and ears and the abdomen.

  • The bodies will have swollen faces, lungs and stomach which will be filled with water.

SIAGO CECE
By SIAGO CECE
A pathologist has cast doubts in the conditions of the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu who drowned at the Likoni ferry channel a week ago.

Dr Abdulaziz Mohammed, an anatomical pathologist at Aga Khan Hospital, said considering the duration the bodies have taken in the sea, a lot of circumstances will have affected their conditions by the time they are retrieved.

  • Given the high temperatures in the Coast, the bodies will decompose faster. 

  • The bodies may be found with sea weeds around the fingers and nails.

  • They may have soil in the respiratory holes including the nose, and ears and the abdomen.

  • The bodies will have swollen faces, lungs and stomach which will be filled with water.

  • The skin may be softened due to prolonged exposure to moisture.

  • Just like skins that have burns the skin becomes slippery and can easily peel off when touched.

  • The lungs, trachea and windpipe might be soiled and filled with sea weeds.

  • In case windows in the vehicle were open, the bodies may have been swept away by currents.

  • Having stayed in water for long, identifying the bodies might be difficult. The bodies can however be identified through DNA tests.