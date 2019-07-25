Mombasa police arrest two with heroin, seize Sh1m
Two people were on Thursday arrested with heroin in Bamburi, Mombasa, police said.
Ms Ruweida Fara, 34, was nabbed alongside 24-year-old Abubakar Yahya.
Police also seized Sh1 million in cash from the suspects' houses.
The money is believed to be proceeds of drug trade, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation said on its Twitter handle.
Coast regional DCI boss Washington Njiru said the suspects will appear in court Friday.
"We are processing some documents so that we can arraign them and seek to hold them for more days to complete investigation," said Mr Njiru.