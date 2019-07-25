By MOHAMED AHMED

Two people were on Thursday arrested with heroin in Bamburi, Mombasa, police said.

Ms Ruweida Fara, 34, was nabbed alongside 24-year-old Abubakar Yahya.

Police also seized Sh1 million in cash from the suspects' houses.

The money is believed to be proceeds of drug trade, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation said on its Twitter handle.

Coast regional DCI boss Washington Njiru said the suspects will appear in court Friday.