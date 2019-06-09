Police gun down most wanted criminal in Mombasa

Her attack came few weeks after another TUM student David Mwaura was killed by a gang of criminals reportedly led by Dula.

According to police records, the knife-wielding criminal was behind the killings of Technical University of Mombasa students.

In a daring move, Dula alias Captain J had sent a message to the police warning them to stop bothering his mother.

This is after police, who were looking for him, in several occasions visited their home for being linked to series of attacks on residents.

Dula, a most wanted criminal, is said to have maimed and killed many in Kisauni sub-county where he lived with his mother.

GUNNED DOWN

On Sunday, police caught up with the notorious criminal and gunned him down in Magodoroni, Kisauni. He is said to have been in a looting spree with his three accomplices who escaped.

“His three accomplices managed to escape but we have launched a manhunt on them,” said Kisauni Police Commander Julius Kiragu.

The knife-wielding criminal was behind the killings of Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) students.

A female TUM student was among his latest victims. The student was taken to Jocham Hospital after being attacked and seriously injured.

The criminals stabbed the Faculty of Applied and Health Science fourth year student four times in Hongera in Kisauni sub-county.

INSECURITY

During the month of Ramadhan, a 15-member gang raided a boutique in the constituency and made away with goods. A number of residents were injured in the melee.

Cases of attacks have been reported from Kisauni, despite security officials assuring of improving the situation.

The cases have been linked to the dreaded Wakali Kwanza and Wakali Wao gangs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, during his recent visit to Mombasa, said cases of insecurity would be dealt with.