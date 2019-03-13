From the screenshots shared in most WhatsApp groups in the campus, one of the suspects, Cedric threatened to commit suicide.

By DIANA MUTHEU

Police in Mombasa have mounted a search for two male Technical University of Mombasa students.

The two allegedly beat up their colleague on Tuesday. They claimed that the victim had an affair with one of the culprit’s girlfriend.

In a video that has since gone viral in several social media platforms with an #justiceforalloys, the victim was made to kneel down, slapped and asked to explain why he kissed a girl named Angel.

In the second video, the victim (Alloys) is seen lying on the floor while two young men identified as Cedric and Chiga, (first year students), are whipping him.

A source from the institution told Nation.co.ke that the victim was first taken to a barber to get shaved before the assault.

SUICIDE

“The student was caught in compromising position with the girl. This angered her boyfriend who later stormed victim’s hostel room and beat him up,” he said.

From the screenshots shared in most WhatsApp groups in the campus, one of the suspects, Cedric threatened to commit suicide.

The posts read” Dying at 17, I don’t even know what life means (then he put a crying emoji). My talent straight to hell, I’m convinced Satan is waiting for me,17! I go to jail, NO WAY…NEVER!!”

He tried explaining why he beat Alloys on his WhatsApp status. He said that he had warned him to cut ties with his girlfriend.

“I warned Alloys more than five times he never took me seriously, how do you kiss my girlfriend three times then expect me to give you justice, all that trust I gave you,” his post read.

SORRY

On the same thread, he bid his parents bye and told them that he was sorry for the decision he was going to make.

“Mom and dad, Brian am so sorry, I’ve made up my mind. Mom tell those mortuary attendants not to touch a single strand of my hair,” Cedric’s post read.

In a screenshot from one of the WhatsApp groups, James Ongare, a student leader in charge of accommodation at the institution said that students who misbehave would face the law.

“As leaders we have already taken up the matter. Currently we are at Makupa Police Station securing the OB number,” Mr Ongare said.

TUM students’ president Jurist Muchiri said the institution had taken action on the matter.