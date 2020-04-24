Police kill terror suspect in Likoni, find AK-47 rifle, bullets
Police shot and killed a terror suspect in a shootout in Likoni, Mombasa County, on Friday.
The suspect identified as Kennedy Okaka Otunge was found in the house of another terror suspect named Ali Kodza, said County commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo.
According to a police report obtained by the Nation, the suspects fired at police.
"The team received promptly responded, fatally injuring Kennedy Okaka Otunge inside the house," it states.
POLICE OPERATION
The report stated that Mr Kodza, alias Pembe, was not in the house at the time of the incident.
An elite team of police officers went to the location in Mkunazini Shika Adabu to recover weapons.
They found an AK-47 rifle, serial number 0669, three 7.62-calibre bullets and a magazine.
Reliable sources told the Nation that the suspects were planning to carry out an attack, with the aim of stealing weapons from police in Likoni.
Mr Kodza and two other terror suspects from Shika Adabu have been on the police radar for a while.