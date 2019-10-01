By MOHAMED AHMED

Two suspected terrorist have been gunned down in Likoni, Mombasa County during a dawn raid by more than 20 police officers.

The officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) and the elite Recce Squad Tuesday raided the house where the suspects were at around 5am.

Eyewitnesses said the heavily armed officers arrived in five vehicles in Dudus.

The raid brought business in the area to a standstill.

TWO BODIES

A third suspect is also believed to have been killed, according to police sources.

But the Nation has only seen two bodies being picked from the scene.

A neighbour, indented only as Salim, who witnessed the operation, said some of the officers wore balaclavas.

"We heard loud gunfire that lasted for minutes. We were locked in our rooms when the officers arrived and asked us not to come out," said Mr Salim.