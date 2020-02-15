The gang accused of stealing a total of Sh910,000 in separate incidences.

Two suspected gang members were also arrested in connection to recent robberies in Mombasa.

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

A police officer was arrested in Mombasa for allegedly colluding with criminal gangs to carry out robbery activities in the county.

The constable was nabbed in Bamburi.

Two suspected gang members were also arrested in connection to recent robberies in Mombasa. The suspects are accused of stealing a total of Sh910,000 in separate incidences.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the criminals stole Sh550,000 from a woman in Mombasa town and Sh360, 000 in Nyali suburb.

The suspects broke into vehicles of their unsuspecting victims and stole the money, the report shows.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the officer hired three vehicles on behalf of three criminals and two of the vehicles were seen in a CCTV footage trailing (the) unsuspecting victims from a bank," reads the police report.

Advertisement