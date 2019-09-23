By MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Likoni, Mombasa County have shot and killed a suspected machete-wielding criminal.

The suspected gangster, identified as Abdallah Swaleh alias Vumbi was Sunday gunned down in Ushindi where he, together with five others, was reportedly terrorising residents.

According to police, residents had alerted the police after the six-member gang started to unleash terror on them.

The officers were on patrol within the Mtaa wa Maka area in Ushindi.

FIVE ESCAPE

“The five other suspects managed to escape after one was gunned down. They were armed with crude weapons which they were using to attack people,” said Likoni Sub-County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich.

Mr Rotich said the suspect is believed to have been released from Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison recently after completing his jail term.

“There are about 15 of them who came out of prison recently. They have been attacking people and giving residents sleepless nights and this is one of them,” said Mr Rotich.

The killing of the suspect comes three days after 50 people were arrested during a police swoop.

HIDEOUTS

The last week’s operation targeted the suspected gangsters’ hideouts in parts of Likoni’s Majengo Mapya.

Among those arrested were girls whom police said are used by the criminals in planning their attacks.

Mr Rotich said some of the suspected criminals from the notorious Kisauni have been hiding in Likoni following an intense operation against them.

On Sunday, at least eight people were injured in Nyali and Kisauni sub-counties after they were attacked by the knife-wielding criminals.

Three of them were later arrested as police heightened a search for two others believed to be the ring leaders.