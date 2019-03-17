Boda boda rider says the school's pupils are frequent customers and he usually takes them to the public beach.

During interrogation, the girls revealed that the boda boda rider who was hosting them had found boyfriends for each of them.

The three Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates disappeared from their school on Wednesday only to be found days later loitering in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

By WINNIE ATIENO

The three pupils from Nyali who disappeared from their school and their ‘abductor’ will be arraigned on Monday over the saga.

Mombasa police said they are also investigating Rise and Shine Academy, the day and boarding school from which the pupils sneaked out leading to a long-drawn drama to find them.

“The security of the children under your hands is purely on you. Children should not be allowed out of school without permission,” Mombasa police boss Johnston Ipara warned.

'BOYFRIENDS'

Mr Ipara said the school’s head teacher has been interrogated to establish how the minors sneaked out.

“Since one is a day scholar, we are wondering whether they could have hatched something. But we will establish the truth,” he promised.

On Saturday night, the girls who were interrogated at both Nyali and Dog section Kisauni police stations are said to have been tested to establish whether they were sexually abused.

The minors ‘walked out’ of Rise and Shine Academy on Wednesday and it was later alleged that they were abducted by a boda boda rider from school

'BRIGHT GIRLS'

The girls, two boarders who are cousins and a day scholar, were taken from the school while in uniform and taken to a house in Kwa Bulo, a crime-ridden slum in Nyali.

The script changed with accusations and counter accusations between police, the school administration and minors’ parents.

This is after the school head teacher insisted the girls sneaked out from and that they had not been abducted as claimed by the parents.

"They just sneaked out while the watchmen were guarding this institution. I reported the matter to the relevant authorities who are handling it. I am also surprised because they are among the brightest pupils. Pupils are not allowed to have mobile phones,” insisted the head teacher when interviewed by Nation.

The head teacher said the two cousins joined the school early this year.

But their friends told Nation the trio asked the watchman to allow them to go out to buy and buy viazi karai (deep fried potatoes) in the nearby kiosk.

“Two days later, we were told they three had sneaked out. We were surprised,” a class eight pupil and a friend of the girls revealed.

'FREQUENT CUSTOMERS'

The suspect, Mr Wilson Katana, also denied the head teachers and parents’ claims, saying the girls walked out of the school willingly.

“I did not abduct them. They called me to pick them from school on Wednesday evening and I ferried them to my house. The three girls and others form the school are my friends and frequent customers,” he told Kisauni Sub County police boss Christopher Limo.

The 21-year-old youth insists he is innocent even though he did not seek the school or their parents' permission before picking them up from school.

“I never touched them. I just took them to my house and they slept. The following day, they gave me Sh350 to buy them breakfast and toothpaste and brushes later. I dropped them off at Mamba,” he revealed.

'SWALLOW SIM CARD'

The suspect also claimed the girls warned him that the police would be looking for him after word spread that they had been abducted.

“They told me to swallow my SIM card after they destroyed theirs. They did not want to be traced. Everything was okay until I was nabbed by their relatives. My only mistake was housing them,” he said.

But the boda boda rider said he has been fetching many girls from the school to take them 'out to have fun' especially in the public beach.

He said the girls have a mobile phone which they use to call him every evening at around 6pm.

The suspect said sometimes the girls go to Malindi with an unidentified man to have fun. Police already have details of the vehicle and its driver.