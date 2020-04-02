Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said he was moved by the woman’s initiative to use a plastic bottle to protect herself and her child from the coronavirus.

By WACHIRA MWANGI

The Likoni woman who was caught on camera with her child wearing improvised masks while crossing the channel on Tuesday have received Sh100,000 to start a business.

“We saw a lady and her daughter two days ago at Likoni channel wearing plastic bottles as masks. It touched our hearts but the positive side to it is that she appreciates that something needs to be done to curb the spread of Covid-19,” Governor Joho said.

He said despite not having a proper mask, Ms Susan Kageha wanted to secure herself and those she loved.

“Hata kama ulivaa chupa [despite wearing an improvised mask made of plastic bottle], you were sending a message that people need to take care of themselves. That is the message we got here. You wanted to take care of your life and that of your children and family.”

Mr Joho appealed to Kenyans to borrow a leaf from the woman. “Our humble appeal to other citizens in this great country, learn from her. She did not sit at home with an excuse that she didn’t have a mask, but she improvised. We are not sure if it works medically but she tried to take precaution,” he said.

Ms Kageha lives in Bomani, Likoni, with her two children, Rosemary Esther, four, (who was also wearing an improvised mask) and six-month-old Anne Naomi.

The water vendor told the Nation wanted to buy a proper face mask for herself and children but had to buy food for her children.

“Since I didn’t have money to buy food and masks, I decided to cut bottles and made something out of it,” Ms Kageha said.