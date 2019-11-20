Boda boda riders, who work with Komora, say he had gone to pick a customer at the soldiers’ residence when he was killed.

The teenage boy who was shot dead by a soldier in Mtongwe, Mombasa had attempted to forcefully enter into the Kenya Navy estate, military officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, Kenya Defence Forces said Leonard Komora, 19, was shot at after he defied orders to stop while approaching the main gate of the Kenya Navy estate.

“The motorcyclist was flagged down by sentries to identify himself but forcefully proceeded towards the main gate at a high speed, even after a warning shot was fired,” said KDF spokesman Colonel Paul Njuguna in a statement.

He said a soldier on guard fired two direct shots at Kamora in an attempt to immobilise him, “but he succumbed to his injuries.”

Col Njuguna said investigation has been opened to establish the motive behind the “attempted forceful entry” by Komora.

Mtongwe residents mill around the scene where a boda boda rider was shot dead by a Kenya Navy soldier on November 20, 2019. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Boda boda riders, who work with Komora, say he had gone to pick a customer at the soldiers’ residence when he was killed.

The riders told the Nation that they usually pick some soldiers from their residence and ferry them to the navy base in Mtongwe.