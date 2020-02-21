By MOHAMED AHMED

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a woman accused of swindling unsuspecting Kenyans off millions of shilling.

The suspect, 31-year-old Ms Nuzrat Sharif, was arrested in Nyali, Mombasa County by detectives from Nairobi.

Ms Sharif is the wife of Yasin Abubakr Kodhek alias Eugene Kodhek, who is also suspected of swindling unsuspecting Kenyans of over Sh500 million in a scam dubbed “Simple Homes”.

The couple were behind the scandal that rocked the country in 2017.

Sources told the Nation that detectives took Ms Sharif to Nairobi where cases had been reported.

DCI said that the suspect lured victims to invest in a business known as Monetized Cars Ltd.

“The suspect was arrested in connection with a company identified as Dinm Evitaerc limited that had offices in Parklands in 2019.

After receiving money from unsuspecting Kenyans, the company then closed shop and went under, said DCI via its official Twitter handle.

The DCI further stated that Ms Sharif had tricked her mother Nurjahan Mohamed, aged 52 years, to open various companies namely Proop Tellub Ltd (Bullet Proop), Dinm Evitaerc Ltd (Creative Mind), Kehdok Saniwagra Igniwga (Agwingi Argawings Kodhek), Rkab Uba Nisay (Yasin Abubakr) and EOAH.

The companies are also believed to have lured the unsuspecting victims and swindled them.