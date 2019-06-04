By MOHAMED AHMED

A section of Muslim faithful have defied Kenya's Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar’s advice to mark Idd-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Muslims flocked to various mosques and grounds for prayers to mark the celebrations.

Sheikh Muhdhar had on Monday evening announced that Muslims will mark the Idd prayers on Wednesday.

Sheikh Muhdhar made the announcement in Mombasa after a crescent moon failed to be sighted in the country. The moon signifies the end of Ramadhan.

MOON SIGHTING

"We have not received any reports of the moon being sighted in the country and for that reason we are going to complete the 30 days of fasting," said Sheikh Muhdhar.

But a section of the faithful on Tuesday went to mosques and various grounds to mark the celebrations after it was reported that the moon had been sighted in parts of north eastern Kenya.

In Mombasa, hundreds thronged Tononoka, Serani and other grounds on Tuesday for the prayers.

Others went to mosques in Nairobi and north eastern for the prayers.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY

The government on Monday declared Wednesday a public holiday to accord Muslims an opportunity to mark the Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The declaration is contained in a gazette notice issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Idd-ul-Fitr follows the end of the holy month of Ramadhan in which Muslims fast and pray.

On this day, Muslims are forbidden from fasting and should start the day by eating dates or snacks before leaving their homes to take part in Idd prayers in open grounds and mosques.