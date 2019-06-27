By MOHAMED AHMED

A suspected gangster was on Tuesday killed in a shootout with the police in Jomvu, Mombasa County.

The suspect identified only as George and popularly known as Blacky was gunned down at his house in Allidina area at around 4.30am after an ambush by police officers.

Jomvu Sub County Police Commander James Mutua said a pistol and six rounds of ammunitions were recovered from the suspect.

Mr Mutua said the suspect was shot dead after he had fired at the police during the operation.

“He fired through the window twice when our police officers raided the house. He had been ordered to open the door, which he refused,” said Mr Mutua.

Blacky’s neighbours told the Nation the suspect kept to himself and seemed to have no social life.

“He would only greet people and never to say anything else. You could not tell whether he is around or not, and he had no friends that you would see around,” said one of his neighbours.