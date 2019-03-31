By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

A man said to be a notorious criminal was shot dead by police in Kisauni, Mombasa, early Sunday morning.

Police said the man, who was in military fatigue, had been attacking residents with his four accomplices when he was killed in Hongera.

County police commander Johnston Ipara told reporters that the five had ambushed a matatu at around 6am.

A witness said they were armed with machetes and that they stole from a woman in the vehicle.

Mr Ipara said police on patrol accosted the five as they tried to escape.

"We have launched a manhunt for the four. They can run but they cannot hide," he said.

The incident comes three days after a woman was attacked in Bombolulu by people believed to be part of the gang.