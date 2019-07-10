The suspects were charged afresh after the DPP consolidated their cases following the arrest and arraignment in court of Mr Mutuvi , who was arrested after his accomplices had taken plea.

State Counsel Eugene Wangila said the suspects committed the crimes between March 19 and 23 this year.

By BRIAN OCHARO

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged afresh three suspects who were arrested earlier this year over a wave of armed robberies in Mombasa.

The suspects, Brighton Johnstone Naiya, Mohamed Hassan and Stephen Mutuvi were Wednesday charged with robbing six people Sh277,875 and killing an M-Pesa agent.

They appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of robbery with violence.

ARMED ROBBERY

The trio is accused of robbing an M-Pesa agent Johannes Obino unknown amount of money and shooting him dead at Jomvu Aldina in Changwamwe.

The court heard that the suspects, while armed with offensive weapons including machetes and pistol, robbed the victim money and shot him dead.

They are further charged with robbing other six people who are M-Pesa agents seven cell phones and a motorbike.

The court was told that the suspects and their accomplices who are still at large brandished pangas and pistol and robbed Omar Makuto , Victoria Njoki, Judith Okungi, Nancy Misango, Saddam Mjomba and Maurice Marahaba money and mobile phones.

The prosecution said Mr Makuto suffered serious bullets wounds during the robbery.

The trio renewed their bond application and argued they need freedom to enable them run their businesses.

But the magistrate denied them bond explaining that they will be shot dead by the police immediately they step out of the court on bail.

SAFER IN CUSTODY

“If I grant you bail today, you will all be in the mortuary the following day, the risks still persist so I cannot release you on bond now. You are more safe in custody than when you are outside there,” Ms Nyaloti said.

In an affidavit to oppose bond, investigating officer Fatuma Rajab had informed the court that accused persons are part of a gang behind series of robberies in the county which has resulted to serious injuries to victims leading to death in some instances and valuables including cash of unknown amount stolen.

The court was informed that Mr Naiya and Mr Hassan were riders in the robbery incident that was captured in a CCTV footage and that it had been established that the accused persons are members of a large syndicate of armed robbers operating in the county and beyond.

POLICEMAN KILLED

The court also heard that the suspects’ accomplices, who are still at large shot dead police constable Jared Oroko in Taveta town, Taita Taveta County as he was pursuing the syndicate from their hideout.

The investigator said the gun believed to have been used in the robberies has been recovered and that others that are believed to be in the hands of the accused’s accomplices are yet to be found and that should the suspects be released; they are likely to continue with robbing M-pesa shops.