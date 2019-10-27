By MOHAMED AHMED

Another student of the Technical University of Mombasa has died, two days after the burial of one who died under unclear circumstances.

Shaheera Khavayi Ayumba, a first-year learner, passed away on October 24 at their home in Tudor, Mombasa, after a sudden headache.

She had been pursuing a diploma in procurement.

Ms Ayumba's friends wrote condolence messages on their social media pages.

Her close friend, Machabu Beatrice, who was among the first to break news of her friend’s death through Facebook, said they had planned to meet the following day.

The body was taken Coast General Hospital mortuary.

MYSTERY

Ms Ayumba died four days after student Caleb Kiplangat's body was found at the Coast General Hospital morgue.

The body was taken to that mortuary on October 17 after it washed up on a beach in Junda, Kisauni.

Mr Kiplangat's body was found at the mortuary on October 20 and buried on Saturday at Kobel village in Konoin, Bomet County.

The first-year mechanical engineering student had been missing since the evening of October 13 when he left his home in Majengo.