By MOHAMED AHMED

A 19-year-old boda boda rider was Wednesday morning killed by a Kenya Navy soldier in Mtongwe, Mombasa.

Leonard Komora was gunned down at around 6.45am outside the Kenya Navy staff quarters under unclear circumstances.

The young man was allegedly killed for trespassing, according to police.

"The report we have is that the rider was shot at for trespass. We have started further investigations," said Likoni Sub-County Police Commander Jane Munyoki.

According to boda boda riders who work with the deceased, Komora had gone to pick a customer at the soldier's residence.

"The only customers that we usually pick are the soldiers themselves, but we usually suffer in the hands of these people," said Mr Ali Khamis who knew the slain rider.

The deceased mother, Martha Njeri Munene, protested after she was denied to view the body of her only son.

Ms Munene was kept 500 metres away from the scene as police processed the scene.