By MOHAMED AHMED

A suspected criminal, who was on police radar for terrorising Mombasa residents, has been killed by a mob in Likoni.

The 19-year-old boy was wielding a knife when the mob descended on him in Makao Mema area.

The teenager succumbed to injuries at the Coast General Hospital where he was taken after the 'mob justice', police said.

Witnesses said the boy was attacking people when he was caught by angry residents.

Two weeks ago, another suspect was lynched by a mob in Likoni after he was caught stealing.

In the recent past, police have made several arrests of suspected gang members in Kisauni and Likoni.

