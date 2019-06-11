By BRIAN OCHARO

A suspected member of Al-Shabaab terror group has been detained for one more month as detectives gather more evidence linking him to the Somali-based fighters.

Mombasa Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi allowed the Anti-Terror Police Unit officers to detain Mr Salim Mohamed Rashid for four weeks following an application by the prosecution.

FLEE

Mr Rashid, who has been in custody since May 14, was apprehended at the Moi International Airport while attempting to flee the country.

The suspect had applied to be released on bond before the prosecution sneaked in an affidavit requesting the court to allow them to detain the suspect as they gather more information on his links to Al Shabaab militants.

Following the application, the suspect, through his lawyer Chacha Mwita, were forced to suspend the bond application to allow the police complete their investigations.

Mr Rashid is accused of being a member of the terror group, an offence he has denied.

BOND

When he first appeared in court last Friday, the suspect denied being a member of the group and asked the court to release him on bond.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that the suspect, together with others still at large, were found to be members of an outlawed terrorist organisation.

Mr Rashid is further accused of being in possession of explosive-making materials on March 8, 2019 at Ngomeni in Kwale County.

While asking the court to detain the suspect further, State Counsel Rosemary Nandi said the investigators were waiting for some documents from the airport before they can inform the court why the suspect should remain behind bars.

JUMP BAIL

Ms Nandi argued should the suspect be granted bond; he might jump bail considering he was arrested at the airport while attempting to flee the country.

“The fact that the suspect was arrested at the airport while preparing to take a flight to unknown destination is adequate reason to prove he is a flight risk,” she said.

She informed the court the matter under investigation was a complex one hence the police needed more time to assemble key documents to assist the court establish the truth about the suspect.

“Terrorism is a complex matter so the police need time to get all the information about the suspect before the court can consider granting him bail,” she said.

DETENTION

Mr Chacha, however, told the court that the prosecution had no facts to warrant continued detention of the accused.

“The suspect had been granted bond by a Shanzu court after the prosecution failed to convince the court to continue detaining him,” he said.