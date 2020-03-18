Two Italians barred from entering Kenya

By BRIAN WACHIRA

Security personnel in Mombasa on Monday night restricted two Italians on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa from disembarking at the Moi International Airport.

While addressing the press in Mombasa, County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the plane from Addis Ababa landed with about 70 passengers.

"The plane was not turned back but there are two Italians who were not allowed to disembark," Mr Kitiyo said.

He said the other passengers were screened by public health officers and allowed to go home and self-quarantine as they did not exhibit any symptoms.

Mr Kitiyo said the plane later took off with the two Italians, Marbeillo Fransisco and Marbiello Maurice.

"So far the other passengers are safe since they showed no signs. They were asked to go home and self-quarantine,” the county commissioner said.

It is understood that the two -- father and son -- had been flagged from their port of call in Italy and a red alert issued because of the high-risk station they had departed from.

Italy, which is now under lockdown, is the European country most hit by the new coronavirus with over 31,500 cases recorded, resulting in 2,500 reported deaths as at this morning.