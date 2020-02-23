alexa Two armed gangsters killed in Shanzu during police chase - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Mombasa

Two armed gangsters killed in Shanzu during police chase

Sunday February 23 2020

Gangsters killed in Shanzu

Members of the public at the scene in Shanzu, Mombasa County, on February 23, 2020, where police killed two armed gangsters. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Kisauni Sub-county Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the two were killed during a chase.
  • They were identified as Lawrence Juma and Muthiora Mutembei Clifford.
  • A search found a pistol made in Turkey, serial number T1102 13E 02632.
Advertisement
MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
More by this Author

Police shot and killed two armed gangsters in Shanzu, Mombasa County, on Sunday.

They were identified as Lawrence Juma and Muthiora Mutembei Clifford.

Kisauni Sub-county Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the two were killed during a chase.

He said they abandoned their car, a grey Toyota Axio, and started shooting at police while running away.

"We received information that the suspects were heading to Mtwapa to carry out attacks. Our officers gave them a chase and caught up with them here," Mr Kiragu said at the scene.

"They were running while shooting but they did not have enough bullets so our officers managed to gun them down."

Related Stories

Advertisement

The pistol made in Turkey that polic officers
The pistol made in Turkey that polic officers found after killing two armed gangsters in Shanzu, Mombasa County, on February 23, 2020. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A search found a pistol made in Turkey, serial number T1102 13E 02632.

Mr Kiragu said the gangsters were with two others who alighted in town.

He said police believed they were behind recent attacks on M-Pesa shops in Kisauni.

One was released on a Sh30,000 bond in a case involving theft of a vehicle in Nakuru.