Two charged with stealing gun from DP Ruto's residence

By BRIAN OCHARO

More by this Author

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were on Monday charged with allegedly stealing a loaded firearm from Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in Mombasa.

Elsia Wakesho Kazungu and Joshua Owiti Oliech are accused of stealing a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 bullets from Francis Kariuki, who is attached to the Central Police Station.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects stole the firearm, the bullets and a mobile phone worth Sh1,200 from the complainant at DP Ruto’s residence in Mvita sub-county on December 12 last year. They say the suspects committed the offence jointly with others who are still at large.

Mr Oliech was further charged with handling stolen property. He is charged that on January 14, in the course of stealing, he dishonestly received a mobile phone knowing it was stolen. He is being accused of committing this offence on January 14 in Kisauni sub-county.

On December 18 last year, Mr Kariuki was allegedly taking a stroll in the Housing Finance area of Moi Avenue in Mombasa at round 1am when he met a woman who introduced herself as a Ms Stella.

After a brief chat, investigators say, the two hired a tuktuk that took them to the officers’ quarters at DP Ruto’s residence, where the officer was staying.

Advertisement

“Ms Stella allegedly requested to take a shower first,” the police investigations says.

While the woman was taking a shower, Mr Kariuki is said to have placed his gun under the pillow.

“It was after that when Mr Kariuki woke up, he found out that his [gun] and mobile phone were missing,” the investigators said.

State Counsel Erick Masila, however, told the court that the truth about the incident will be explained to the court when the matter comes up for a hearing.

The prosecutor told the court that the gun and the bullets are yet to be recovered.