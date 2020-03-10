alexa Two workers buried alive in Mombasa construction site accident - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Mombasa

Two workers buried alive in Mombasa construction site accident

Tuesday March 10 2020

Mombasa construction site tragedy

The construction site where two workers died after sand collapsed on them on March 10, 2020. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
More by this Author

Two construction workers were Tuesday buried alive after sand collapsed on them in Tudor, Mombasa.

The two workers died at the site in Kaa Chonjo, while two others were seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Mewa Hospital in Majengo where they are receiving treatment.

Urban police commander Eliud Monari told Nation on phone that investigation into the incident is under way.

A total of 20 workers were on site when the incident happened.

Some narrowly escaped death after they were rescued by their colleagues.

Also Read

Advertisement

 One of the workers said one of the victims had just spoke to his wife on phone before he was buried alive.

“I heard him speaking to his wife and he promised to call her back after work, only for him to die,” one of the workers told the Nation.

 The bodies of the victims were taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.