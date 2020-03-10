By MOHAMED AHMED

Two construction workers were Tuesday buried alive after sand collapsed on them in Tudor, Mombasa.

The two workers died at the site in Kaa Chonjo, while two others were seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Mewa Hospital in Majengo where they are receiving treatment.

Urban police commander Eliud Monari told Nation on phone that investigation into the incident is under way.

A total of 20 workers were on site when the incident happened.

Some narrowly escaped death after they were rescued by their colleagues.

One of the workers said one of the victims had just spoke to his wife on phone before he was buried alive.

“I heard him speaking to his wife and he promised to call her back after work, only for him to die,” one of the workers told the Nation.